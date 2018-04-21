Maintenance boss on McNeil Island sues for wrongful firing

A former state supervisor of maintenance workers on McNeil Island, home to the state's Special Commitment Center, is suing Washington state claiming he was wrongfully terminated for trying to correct problems with work performance.
The News Tribune reported Friday that Jon Hardy filed a lawsuit against the state earlier this month in Pierce County Superior Court.
Hardy says in the lawsuit he was told about problems with the maintenance unit before he accepted the job, and that he found problems with attendance, substance abuse, long meal breaks and other issues when he started in January 2016.
The lawsuit says initially Hardy was praised by supervisors for his work but was fired after his employees complained.
The state Department of Social and Health Services, which oversaw Hardy's division, doesn't comment on pending litigation, a representative said.
Comments