Pooch rescued from Oregon shelter now Washington K-9 dog

In this April 10, 2018, photo, Deputy Joe Mehline and his new K9 partner Sawyer pose for a photo at the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Kennewick, Wash. They recently graduated from the Department of Corrections Narcotic Detection Dog Training class in Shelton. Sawyer is a rescue dog that did not have any prior training before starting the program. The Tri-City Herald via AP Bob Brawdy