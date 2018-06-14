Oregon woman pleads guilty to visa fraud, forced labor

An Oregon woman accused of fraudulently obtaining visas to bring cooks to the U.S. for cheap labor at two restaurants in Washington state has pleaded guilty.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 59-year-old Tanya Jumroon pleaded guilty in Portland federal court Thursday to charges of forced labor, visa fraud conspiracy and filing a false tax return.
Prosecutors say Tanya Jumroon and her former husband Paul Jumroon brought four cooks from Thailand to work at Curry in a Hurry in Lake Oswego and Teriyaki Thai in Ridgefield between 2011 and 2014.
According to authorities, the couple used various threats to force the cooks to work 12-hour days for minimal pay.
Paul Jumroon pleaded guilty in February to the same charges. Paul Jumroon and Tanya Jumroon are both scheduled to be sentenced in October.
