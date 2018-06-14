Washington state

Oregon woman pleads guilty to visa fraud, forced labor

The Associated Press

June 14, 2018 10:25 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

An Oregon woman accused of fraudulently obtaining visas to bring cooks to the U.S. for cheap labor at two restaurants in Washington state has pleaded guilty.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 59-year-old Tanya Jumroon pleaded guilty in Portland federal court Thursday to charges of forced labor, visa fraud conspiracy and filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors say Tanya Jumroon and her former husband Paul Jumroon brought four cooks from Thailand to work at Curry in a Hurry in Lake Oswego and Teriyaki Thai in Ridgefield between 2011 and 2014.

According to authorities, the couple used various threats to force the cooks to work 12-hour days for minimal pay.

Paul Jumroon pleaded guilty in February to the same charges. Paul Jumroon and Tanya Jumroon are both scheduled to be sentenced in October.

