Windstorm’s wrath likely to skip South Sound

The Northwest is expected to see its first windstorm of the season Thursday night, but much of it will miss the South Sound, according to the National Weather Service
Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph from the south through Friday morning (Oct. 7), with winds slowing to 10 to 20 mph and shifting to the southwest by the afternoon, meteorologist Johnny Berg said.
The Weather Service expects a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Friday morning.
“It’s going to be wet and windy, so welcome to fall,” Berg said.
The storm is right on time: This is normally the time of year when windstorms begin to arrive, he said.
High wind warnings have been issued for much of Washington’s coast, even though the expected 25 to 35 mph winds normally would not warrant an advisory.
“Because this is the first wind event of the season, the trees still have all of their leaves and may have been weakened during the summer,” Berg said. “Usually, the first wind event of the season brings more damage because of that.”
Snow levels are expected to be around 7,500 to 8,000 feet in the central Washington Cascades. From Glacier Peak northward, the snow level is expected to drop to 6,000 feet.
