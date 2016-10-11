Wind, flooding, rain possible in Pierce County starting Wednesday night

2:06 WATCH: Can't rain on this weather geek's funnel cloud Pause

1:01 VIDEO: Dry spring, low snowpack runoff mean adjustments to water use downstream

0:49 VIDEO: A brief rain shower near Freighthouse Square

0:29 VIDEO: High water in the South Prairie area

1:37 VIDEO: Rising Nisqually forces evacuation of care center in McKenna

1:30 VIDEO: Muddy Puyallup River

0:43 VIDEO: Fall storm fury ravages Tacoma, Pierce County

2:29 Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell presented as US Army All-American in school ceremony

3:26 Pete Carroll Russell Wilson looks fine, normal upon Seahawks' return from bye

2:44 Chris Petersen looks back at UW's 70-21 win over Oregon