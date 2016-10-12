Looming storms lead to high wind warning, canceled events in Western Washington

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a high wind warning from 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 13) through early Friday as a series of storms lines up to batter Western Washington.
Sustained winds are forecast to be from 20 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 55 mph, which could break tree limbs and fall small trees.
With the rainfall and the blowing autumn leaves, storm drains might clog, exacerbating flooding, according to the Pierce County Emergency Management Department.
Through Friday morning alone, the Weather Service forecast 1.66 inches of rain for the Tacoma area. In the Cascades, from 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected.
A more powerful storm set to arrive Saturday has a more uncertain track, and the department said it would advise residents as the storm approaches.
That storm, formed from the remnants of Super Typhoon Songda, has prompted event cancellations and postponements in the area.
Lakewood is postponing its 10th annual Truck and Tractor Day, set for Saturday, to Oct. 29 in Fort Steilacoom Park.
In Eatonville, organizers canceled the city’s annual Salmon Fest.
“Maintaining a safe and fun festival atmosphere is important to us, and the forecasted weather would make that difficult to provide,” said Justin Hall, Nisqually River Foundation’s executive director.
Staff writer Jeffrey P. Mayor contributed to this report.
