‘Stronger agreement on worst-case scenario for Saturday storm’

0:39 WATCH: Hailstorm washes over central Tacoma Pause

2:06 WATCH: Can't rain on this weather geek's funnel cloud

1:01 VIDEO: Dry spring, low snowpack runoff mean adjustments to water use downstream

0:49 VIDEO: A brief rain shower near Freighthouse Square

0:29 VIDEO: High water in the South Prairie area

1:37 VIDEO: Rising Nisqually forces evacuation of care center in McKenna

1:30 VIDEO: Muddy Puyallup River

0:43 VIDEO: Fall storm fury ravages Tacoma, Pierce County

2:13 Aerial Fitness provides a complete workout though climbing

1:10 360-degree view from atop Mount Si's Haystack