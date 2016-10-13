Heavy rains moved into Western Washington Thursday, kicking off the first in a series of storms set to bring high winds and possible minor flooding to the region.
A high wind warning remains in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday with 20 to 35 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials warned about scattered power outages, downed tree branches and clogged roads and gutters.
And that’s just the first wallop.
The biggest storm is expected to strike Saturday, though forecasters have said there is still much they don’t know about how severe the impact will be.
“Models beginning to have stronger agreement on worst-case scenario for Saturday storm,” the Weather Service tweeted about 11:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Models beginning to have stronger agreement on worst-case scenario for Saturday storm. #wawx #WAwind #Seattle— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 13, 2016
In a special weather statement, forecasters talked about a 1 in 3 chance the storms would cross part of the central or north coast of Western Washington.
“This would be a worst case scenario leading to a historical windstorm for nearly all of Western Washington that would be long remembered,” the statement says.
Some models show wind gusts up to 80 mph over Puget Sound, with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph.
“That is serious,” Cliff Mass, a meteorologist with the University of Washington, wrote on his blog Thursday. “The Saturday storm is the big windstorm threat and has the potential to be one of the strongest windstorms we have seen in a few years.”
Although wind is the attention grabber with this pair of storms, they will come with plenty of rain.
By Friday morning, 1 to 2 inches could fall in the lowlands. The Cascade Mountains and coast could see 2 to 5 inches, and the Olympic Mountains could be inundated with 4 to 8 inches.
The snow level, which is currently about 7,000 feet, is expected to drop as low as 5,000 feet by Friday.
UPDATE: 4 Key Messages. Higher confidence - more significant storm Sat. Focus on preparing your family, not exact tracks. #wawx #Seattle pic.twitter.com/wVQFLxxA8x— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 13, 2016
Hurricane Ridge Road, Hoh Road and many campgrounds in the Olympics closed at noon Thursday in anticipation of the weather.
A scheduled closure of Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass Thursday has also been suspended.
Lakewood postponed its 10th annual Truck and Tractor Day set for Saturday in Fort Steilacoom Park and in Eatonville, organizers canceled the city’s annual Salmon Fest.
Pierce County has so far avoided big power outages but two schools in Thurston County were without power Thursday.
South Bay and Pleasant Glade elementary schools did not have electricity but remained in session, though South Bay canceled its after-school activities.
“... know that your students are being well cared for and having fun with this interesting situation,” North Thurston Public Schools wrote on its Facebook page.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments