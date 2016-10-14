Storm brings ‘a little bit of everything’ to Western Washington

The first round of a powerful storm brought record rainfall, strong winds and lightning to Western Washington but little of the feared damage.
A second set of high winds are forecast to blow through the region Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 6 p.m.
Puget Sound could see sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph with 50 mph gusts.
Winds peaked in Pierce County early Friday, with Crystal Mountain seeing 86 mph gusts and the Sunrise area of Mount Rainier National Park recording 76 mph gusts.
In Tacoma, the strongest winds were 38 mph.
Power outages about midnight affected 1,500 people in Gig Harbor after a tree limb fell on wires. Peninsula Light Company crews restored power within an hour.
Puget Sound Energy is reporting more than 10,734 outages, mostly in Bainbridge Island, Bremerton and Port Orchard.
Pierce County road crews worked through the night clearing six downed trees and placing warning signs at 13 sites where water washed over the roadway.
Orting Kapowsin Highway is closed from 252nd Street East to 264th Street East due to downed trees on utility lines. Crews are responding but the road could be closed up to six hours.
Rain totals were impressive, with 1.75 inches falling at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday. That broke a daily record of 0.66 inches set in 1957.
Olympia Airport also broke its record daily minimum with 1.61 inches. The previous record was 0.56 inches in 2014.
Another half inch to 1 ½ inches are expected in the lowlands by late Friday. The mountains could receive 1 to 3 inches.
The snow level is dropping to 5,500 feet.
“The storm is not over yet,” said Justin Guy, a Weather Service meteorologist. “We’re dealing with thunderstorms, lightning, gusting winds, a little bit of everything.”
Lightning struck Western Washington 375 times from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., he said.
Although the first storm delivered a one-two punch, the storm to watch doesn’t come until Saturday.
The Weather Service said it could be “the most significant windstorm since the Hanukkah Eve storm of December 2006.”
That storm clocked gusts of 69 mph at SeaTac Airport and left millions without power for 11 days. The governor declared a state of emergency in 17 counties and 14 people died.
Winds could gust up to 75 mph Saturday, according to the Weather Service.
A high wind watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening.
