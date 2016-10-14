City of Tacoma road crews ready for ‘wet, wild weekend’

Tacoma’s Public Works department is ready for whatever the latest round of storms have to throw at the city.
Over a two-day period, four city road crew employees shoveled sand into 1,000 bags to add to the city’s road supply cache.
“We keep a stockpile of sandbags all year round,” said Ray Bailey, Public Works street operations division manager. “With the storm coming in we felt it necessary that we were overstocked.”
Bailey guessed the city already had 3,000 to 4,000 bags on hand. The sandbags are for city emergency use and not for the general public, Bailey said.
City road crews are ready to deploy the bags when needed, but aren’t camping out any known trouble spots.
“Brand new areas pop up all the time,” Bailey said. “We don’t pre-deploy sandbags or anything like that.”
Typically the sandbags are used to redirect water to keep edges of roadways from deteriorating or to limit damage to city infrastructure.
So far the city hasn’t fielded many complaints, calls or concerns about flooding or water backing up, according to Bailey.
But he knows the worst is still to come.
“It’s gonna be a wet, wild weekend,” he said.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments