Rain, some road closures ahead of strong winds forecast for Saturday evening

Saturday morning seemed to be the calm before the storm in Pierce County, with the exception of some rain and a few road closures
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Puget Sound, and meteorologist Dana Felton said later today gusts might be as strong as 60 mph. Otherwise winds are expected to be between 20 and 35 mph in the lowlands, and should be somewhat stronger on the coast, and further north.
“After 3 p.m. to I think about 9 or 10 p.m. tonight will be the peak winds for the South Sound,” Felton said.
Here is an estimated time frame of the arrival of peak winds and expected speeds with today's storm. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Xi6N2gjNlo— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 15, 2016
After midnight, he said the winds should ease.
“It’s still going to be a blustery day, and there will be showers around, but (Sunday’s) going to be a more normal October day,” he said.
The windy, rainy weather started Wednesday, and has already brought record rainfall to Western Washington.
As of about 5 a.m., the Weather Service reported 1.58 inches of rain had been measured at the Tacoma Narrows Airport in the past 24 hours.
But Felton said Saturday’s rain forecast doesn’t look so bad. He expected between 0.5 and 0.75 inches for the day.
The rain and wind affected some area roads.
The county identified about 20 places where drivers should be cautious about water over the road or fallen trees, mostly in East Pierce County. An online map shows those spots, with updated road conditions.
Mount Rainier National Park has closed the road to Sunrise and to Mowich Lake, but park officials expected other roads to stay open through the storm.
Metro Parks Tacoma closed the outer loop of Five Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park Friday afternoon, due to wind and falling debris.
The notice of the closure the agency posted online also recommended that visitors avoid trails and forested areas of the park during the storm.
Not many Pierce County residents appeared to be without power as of about 7:30 a.m. Both Tacoma Public Utilities and Puget Sound Energy reported just a couple outages. The largest of those affected 26 people in Lakewood.
