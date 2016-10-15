High school dances canceled in anticipation of brewing storm

0:49 Wind topples tree onto car in Sumner Pause

0:28 Storm-driven wind and rain create treacherous conditions

0:29 Watch how wet, windy storm heading our way is developing

0:59 Threat of historic storm spurs city preparation

1:32 Residents stock up in preparation for incoming storms

0:39 WATCH: Hailstorm washes over central Tacoma

2:06 WATCH: Can't rain on this weather geek's funnel cloud

1:01 VIDEO: Dry spring, low snowpack runoff mean adjustments to water use downstream

0:49 VIDEO: A brief rain shower near Freighthouse Square

0:29 VIDEO: High water in the South Prairie area