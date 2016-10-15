Weather

October 15, 2016 1:55 PM

High school dances canceled in anticipation of brewing storm

By Walker Orenstein

worenstein@thenewstribune.com

Several high schools in Western Washington have postponed homecoming dances on Saturday due to safety concerns over the windstorm expected this weekend.

Rogers High School in Puyallup shut down its Saturday dance because of the inclement weather, according to the Puyallup School District website.

Elsewhere in the Puget Sound region on Saturday, Olympia High School rescheduled its dance along with Tahoma High School in Covington and Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle.

The Olympian reports Olympia’s Principal Matt Grant sent out a message saying power outages and tree branches blown into streets by the storm “could create significant road hazards for our students.”

Saturday’s storm follows another that crashed into the state around Wednesday and continued through Friday.

Peninsula High School postponed its homecoming dance on Friday.

All of the schools intend to reschedule the dances at a later date.

Related content

Weather

Comments

Videos

Four city workers fill up 1,000 sandbags preparing for storms

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos