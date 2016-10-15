High school dances canceled in anticipation of brewing storm

Several high schools in Western Washington have postponed homecoming dances on Saturday due to safety concerns over the windstorm expected this weekend.
Rogers High School in Puyallup shut down its Saturday dance because of the inclement weather, according to the Puyallup School District website.
In the interest of the safety of our Ramily the Hoco dance will be POSTPONED! New date will be sent out ASAP! Thank you for understanding.— John R. Rogers (@GovRogersRams) October 15, 2016
Elsewhere in the Puget Sound region on Saturday, Olympia High School rescheduled its dance along with Tahoma High School in Covington and Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle.
The Olympian reports Olympia’s Principal Matt Grant sent out a message saying power outages and tree branches blown into streets by the storm “could create significant road hazards for our students.”
Saturday’s storm follows another that crashed into the state around Wednesday and continued through Friday.
Peninsula High School postponed its homecoming dance on Friday.
All of the schools intend to reschedule the dances at a later date.
Quick THS Homecoming update: the dance is rescheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.— Tahoma High School (@thsbears) October 15, 2016
