Power restored to most of Pierce County following storm

0:28 Howling wind delights storm lovers at Chambers Bay Pause

1:01 Four city workers fill up 1,000 sandbags preparing for storms

0:49 Wind topples tree onto car in Sumner

0:28 Storm-driven wind and rain create treacherous conditions

0:29 Watch how wet, windy storm heading our way is developing

0:59 Threat of historic storm spurs city preparation

1:32 Residents stock up in preparation for incoming storms

0:39 WATCH: Hailstorm washes over central Tacoma

2:06 WATCH: Can't rain on this weather geek's funnel cloud

1:01 VIDEO: Dry spring, low snowpack runoff mean adjustments to water use downstream