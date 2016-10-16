Power restored to most of Pierce County following storm

It looked like almost everyone in Pierce County had power Sunday morning, following rainy, windy weather Saturday night.
At one point Tacoma Public Utilities reported 11,000 people without power, but as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday the agency’s outage map showed one lone customer without power.
About that time Puget Sound Energy reported 39 homes without power east of Graham. Peninsula Light Company said about 8 p.m. Saturday that all of its outages had be fixed.
Pierce County reported that road crews responded to three downed trees Saturday, and 22 places where water had covered the road.
Thanks to our road crews for their work during the storms pic.twitter.com/JgZbofJanZ— Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) October 16, 2016
Key Peninsula Fire Chief Guy R. Allen wrote on the department’s Facebook page Sunday morning: “Fortunately the storms this week did not cause significant damage although we did have one report of a tree into a residence. Hopefully everyone has their power back on by now.”
Battalion Chief Bill Sawaya said the family was displaced when the tree fell into the home about 3 or 4 p.m. Saturday, near Springfield Drive Northwest and 78th Avenue Court Northwest. No one was injured.
The question some were asking Sunday morning was this: How could they have gotten it so wrong?
The answer, from the National Weather Service in Seattle: It’s complicated.
Saturday night’s big blowout failed to materialize in much of the South Sound, and staff at the weather service office said they’d been fielding plenty of questions about how the whole scenario went down.
What started as a typhoon over the Pacific Ocean appeared to be packing a punch -- and headed our way just a few days ago.
“Our No. 1 job is protection of life and property,” said meteorologist Dustin Guy. “That’s our main mission.”
So when the storm appeared ominous, the weather service posted warnings so that the public could be prepared for a big weather event. Early predictions called for the weekend storm to be one of the most serious in the Puget Sound area since the Hanukkah Eve storm of December 2006.
What happened instead: The storm’s low pressure turned out to be less intense than predicted, and the storm veered just to the northwest of Cape Flattery, on the Olympic Peninsula.
That meant some wind gusts, clocked at 53 mph in the Gig Harbor area at one point, but no widespread gale-force winds.
Guy explained: “When systems are developing, they are passing over the Pacific Ocean. It’s not a data-rich environment.”
A network of buoys hundreds of miles out in the ocean feeds some data to the forecasters, but only if the storm passes near them.
Satellite images provide information as well, but there are limitations, Guy said. Those images “don’t tell you what is happening on the surface,” he said. “And they are not always available because of the thickness of the cloud cover.”
The storm had to travel thousands of miles over the ocean, with constantly changing information being fed to forecasters.
“That’s where the human factor comes in,” Guy said.
Forecasters apply the best science and try to interpret the data for the public. But subtle shifts in the storm pattern can mean a big difference in how a major storm plays out, compared to what was forecast.
“It’s better to be prepared and have the storm not be as severe than to be under-informed and be taken by surprise,” he said. “The good news is that people got the message and were prepared.”
On Sunday, forecasters were calling for a return to more typical fall weather, with showers continuing off and on over the next couple of days.
Guy said the forecast called for “unsettled” weather patterns, but not nonstop rain. Overnight lows of near 50 degrees were in the forecast Sunday, while highs were forecast in the mid- to upper 50s.
