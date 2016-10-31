October rainfall total could reach 10 inches

The Puget Sound’s wet weather hit its October record, but 10 inches of rain at Sea-Tac Airport is within sight.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, 9.80 inches of rain has fallen at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with another set of heavy showers set to come through as people trick-or-treat, National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Berg said.
Another two-tenths of an inch of rain could fall there by midnight, Berg said.
“It’s been pretty, pretty wet for October,” Berg said. “October usually starts off our stormy season and gets a little wet, but this is pretty wet.”
The previous record was set in 2003, when 8.96 inches of rain fell at Sea-Tac, followed by 1947, when 8.95 inches of rain fell there.
Four days had more than an inch of rain — the 13th, 14th, 20th and 26th — led by the 1.75 inches of rain that fell on the 13th. (That 1.75 inches pales in comparison to the 5.02 inches that fell Oct. 20, 2003, in the wettest day ever at Sea-Tac.)
“We’ve had a bunch of systems hit us,” Berg said. “A lot of them were pretty wet, especially in the middle of the month.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
