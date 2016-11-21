How bad will the weather be for Thanksgiving travelers?

Two storms packed with rain and wind will move across Western Washington during Thanksgiving weekend and are sure to further snarl traffic on what is already the busiest travel day of the year.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement early Monday, warning that conditions may impact travel and activities for those celebrating the holiday.
The first front will hit late Wednesday, bringing 15 to 30 mph winds with gusts reaching 40 mph. The high in Tacoma is forecast to be 50.
Winds are expected to be strongest in the San Juan Islands and parts of Whatcom and Skagit counties, reaching 50 mph gusts.
“While rainfall amounts during this timeframe are not expected to reach values uncommon for this time of year, the combination of rain with the aforementioned winds in addition to the increase in travel associated with the holiday will create circumstances that merit additional caution,” the statement says.
That might make the lowlands soggy, but it will bring snow to the mountain passes.
Snow levels will drop to 2,500 feet on Thursday with up to three inches possibly falling on Thanksgiving, according to the Weather Service. Another six inches could fall Friday.
Forecasters said 10 to 15 inches of powder may fall in mountain passes throughout the holiday weekend.
A second front will come through the region Friday, bringing more rain but lesser winds.
The state Department of Transportation warns that lengthy delays are expected on highways and have developed charts to show the most congested travel times on Inerstate 90 between North Bend and Cle Elum; Highway 2 between Stevens Pass and Leavenworth; I-5 from Olympia to Tacoma; and I-5 near the U.S./Canadian border.
AAA forecasts it to be the busiest Thanksgiving period on U.S roads and skies since 2007, with 48.7 million Americans traveling.
That’s a 1.9 percent increase over last year.
Statistics for Thanksgiving Day at Seatac Airport:
▪ Highest temperature was 59 degrees in 1983
▪ Lowest temperature was 21 degrees in 1985
▪ Most rainfall was 1.34 inches in 2009
▪ Most snowfall was 2.2 inches in 1964
▪ Normal high temperature is 49 degrees
▪ Normal low temperature is 38 degrees
▪ Normal precipitation is 0.23 inches
Statistics for Thanksgiving Day at Olympia Airport:
▪ Highest temperature was 60 degrees in 1949
▪ Lowest temperature was 13 degrees in 1993
▪ Most rainfall was 1.66 inches in 1999
▪ Most snowfall was 0.8 inches in 1964
▪ Normal high temperature is 48 degrees
▪ Normal low temperature is 35 degrees
▪ Normal precipitation is 0.30 inches
Weather data for the last 10 Thanksgivings at Seatac Airport:
2015, high of 49, low of 30, no rain
2014, high of 58, low of 53, 0.13 inches of rain
2013, high of 53, low of 38, no rain
2012, high of 48, low of 37, trace amounts of rain
2011, high of 45, low of 37, 0.26 inches of rain
2010, high of 39, low of 28, 0.01 inches of rain
2009, high of 50, low of 45, 1.34 inches of rain
2008, high of 48, low of 34, 0.01 inches of rain
2007, high of 46, low of 31, no rain
2006, high of 42, low of 38, 0.64 inches of rain
