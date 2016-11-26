Floods, snow and mud continue to strike Washington

Western Washington was under a number of different alerts on Saturday for flooding, snow and landslides.
The National Weather Service issued a landslide warning for western Washington Saturday morning after heavy rain continued to strike the region.
Rainfall in the half-inch to two-inch range has been recorded across much of western Washington since Friday.
“The heavy rainfall adds to already saturated soil from rainfall over the past several weeks,” the NWS said. “The recent rainfall has put extra pressure on soil instability.”
Hikers along Denny Creek near Snoqualmie Pass photographed a fresh mudslide on Friday.
The NWS also issued a winter weather advisory early Saturday morning for the Cascades from Snoqualmie to Lewis County.
“Storm total amounts of 6 to 10 inches (of snow) at Paradise ranger station in Mount Rainier National Park ... 4 to 8 inches at Stevens Pass ... and up to 4 inches at White Pass are expected by noon today,” the advisory read.
Snow is expected to diminish after noon Saturday.
Temperatures are hovering around or just above freezing at Snoqualmie Pass and only light accumulations are reported there, the NWS said.
Flooding was reported Friday on the Skokomish River in Mason County, Skookumchuck River in Thurston County and the Chehalis River around Grand Mound. A flood watch continues for Lewis, Thurston, and Grays Harbor counties. It is possible that the lower reaches of the Chehalis could go above flood stage Saturday.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
