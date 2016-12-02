Your Monday commute might be through a winter wonderland

How low will it go?
That’s the question weather forecasters are asking about the snow coming as early as Sunday to western Washington.
“One thing is certain,” said University of Washington atmospheric sciences professor Cliff Mass. “It will be an extraordinary week for snow in the mountains.”
A cold front will sweep across the area Sunday morning bringing the snow level to near 500 feet by the afternoon, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement.
However, the Cascades will see the most of that snow. The mountains could receive one to two inches of wet snow.
If you are planning a day of skiing on Sunday, you may not need to remove your chains for the trip home.
Another low pressure system could bring widespread snow to the lowlands late Sunday night and into Monday. Accumulating snow could make the Monday morning commute difficult.
