Light snow probable for Monday morning, but will it stick?

Cold weather is coming to western Washington on Sunday and is expected to stay through the middle of the week.
The forecast begs the question: Will there be snow?
Probably, meteorologists say.
Lowlands in the Tacoma area will likely see a “rain and snow mix” on Monday morning, but the temperature should be warm enough to stop snow from hugging roadways, said Danny Mercer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Mercer said the low temperature in Tacoma on Monday is expected to be about 33 degrees, with a high around 42.
“It’s just not quite cold enough to get (snow) to stick around for very long,” he said.
Monday night and Tuesday morning is a different story, Mercer cautioned. Temperatures are expected to fall — the low Tuesday morning in Tacoma is predicted to be 26 degrees.
The cold weather might freeze residual moisture or bring snow that sticks to the ground. That could cause slick roads or black ice, Mercer said.
The cold weather should continue through Wednesday, Mercer said. But he added forecasts for snow aren’t as certain.
“That’s just basically ‘stay tuned,’ ” he said.
In the more immediate future, Mercer said 1-2 feet of snow is expected in the mountain passes Saturday night through Sunday morning. The NWS has a winter storm warning for drivers using the passes.
