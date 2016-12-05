First snow flurries of season

Light snow flurries were sighted Monday at the intersection of Wollochet Drive NW and State Route 16 in Gig Harbor.
Wind topples tree onto car in Sumner

City of Sumner employees chain-saw and clear part of a plum tree that collapsed onto this empty parked car on Sumner Avenue during the windstorm on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Steve Busby, who lives nearby, said the car belongs to his girlfriend Danielle. "At least she wasn't in the car and didn't get hurt or anything," he said.

Threat of historic storm spurs city preparation

As Western Washington is bracing for what it is called the most powerful storm in more than 50 years, Tacoma city workers are gearing up and preparing for the worst. Sand bags are piled up in a roadway at downtown Tacoma. Power crews are trimming overgrown trees to protect power lines from being knocked down during the storm.

