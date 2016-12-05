Snow falling but not sticking much in Pierce County

Light snow is falling in Pierce County, but not much is sticking.
The Greenwater area has 4 to 6 inches of snow on the roads and the Ashford and Elbe areas received 1 to 2 inches, Pierce County reported about 6:30 a.m.
Road crews were applying de-icer on main roads. Officials warned that driving conditions may be hazardous during the morning commute.
No schools have been affected by the winter weather, though Olympia and Tumwater school districts said they are using some snow bus routes.
Wet snow was sighted in Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Kent and Issaquah. Moderate to heavy snow was falling at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through noon.
Up to two inches of snow could fall above 500 feet and less than an inch is expected to accumulate below 500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
“The bottom line is that if you are near Puget Sound and close to sea level, you will see mainly rain showers, perhaps accompanied by less than an inch of wet snow,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog Sunday.
A mix of rain and snow showers are expected in Tacoma before 10 a.m., and then again after 4 p.m.
The high Monday will be 40 degrees, dropping to 29 degrees Monday night.
Wet snow could return Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Weather Service said.
At higher elevations, snow had more of a presence Monday.
The Longmire gate in Mount Rainier National Park will be delayed opening until 11 a.m. Monday due to weather-related road conditions, the park said. There’s no word on whether the gate to Paradise will open. It did not open Sunday.
Snow continued to fall at Longmire, with 2 to 4 inches expected to accumulate Monday. Paradise could see 4 to 8 inches Monday.
Four inches of powder have dropped on Crystal Mountain Ski Resort in the last 24 hours.
The snow forecast did affect air travel.
Alaska Airlines on Sunday canceled 26 flights affecting more than 1,300 passengers due to “a wintry forecast,” according to the airline’s blog.
The affected passengers were automatically rebooked on later flights. Anyone flying with Alaska or Horizon Air is asked to check their flight status.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments