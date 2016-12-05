Winter weather advisory issued for Puget Sound region

Very cold conditions throughout Western Washington are giving a chance for snow to fall in the area Monday night, but the South Sound is likely to get skipped by the storm, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a winter weather advisory about 3 p.m. that is good through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow flurries are possible throughout Western Washington as temperatures drop below freezing Monday night, likely leaving less than an inch on the ground.
The Puget Sound convergence zone — which generally forms at the King-Snohomish county line, but can be north or south of there — may lead to up to three inches of snow in nearby areas. The zone is where wind split over the Olympics converges, sometimes leading to unpredictable weather conditions.
The cold conditions may lead to ice buildup on some roads and bridges, a NWS news release said.
Chances for up to three inches of snow through 6 a.m. are more likely from Seattle’s northern suburbs up to the Canadian border.
