No snow, but a little ice and a lot cold

And just like that, the snow was gone.
Many in Western Washington were thrilled at the possibility of fresh powder falling Monday night and maybe even Thursday.
It wasn’t to be.
No snow fell overnight. And by Tuesday morning, the skies were clear and forecasters called for sunshine and a cool, crisp high of 37 degrees.
The last time the Seattle area had back-to-back days with a high below 40 degrees was Dec. 30, 2014, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials warned that the roads may be covered in ice.
Pierce County sent out 28 trucks to apply deicer and move what little snow may have accumulated on the roads.
In Greenwater, 8 to 10 inches remained. Ashford and Elbe had maybe 1 to 2 inches on the ground.
“Speeds this A.M. indicate motorists in Kitsap Co feel the roads are ‘just fine,’ which is not the case,” State trooper Russ Winter tweeted at 7:42 a.m. “Dawn temps can freeze wet roads.”
The gate to Longmire in Mount Rainier National Park was delayed opening until 10 a.m. because of roads conditions.
Clear skies will remain through at least Wednesday though temperatures won’t go above high 30s. Rain is expected to return Thursday.
Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, tried to console disappointed snow lovers with coming “weather fun.”
Here are some of the predictions he made on his blog:
▪ The coldest low temperatures over the western lowlands since last January
▪ Strong easterly winds along the eastern slopes of the Cascades
▪ Strong easterly winds in the Columbia Gorge
▪ Lowland snow on Thursday
▪ Strong winds along the NW WA coast on Thursday
