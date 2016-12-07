Up to 4 inches of snow joining Thursday’s afternoon commute

Snow is giving an encore in Western Washington Thursday, and this time it might stick around.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Thursday morning to Friday morning, warning that up to four inches could fall.
The Hood Canal could see up to seven inches.
“The situation is more threatening than Monday, since we will have cooler and drier air in place and the amount of precipitation is greater,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog.
He estimates the snow will reach the Seattle metro around about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Snow is possible during a 12-hour time period, the Weather Service said.
Forecasters said Thursday will be a bit warmer with a high of 38, dropping to 33 at night and rising to 44 degrees Friday with 17 mph winds.
Powder may be expected to fall in the lowlands, but it will be dumping in the mountains.
Paradise is on tap for 7 to 11 inches Thursday (with winds gusting to 36 mph), 12 to 18 inches overnight Thursday and another 8 to 12 inches Friday.
“It is expected that by Friday morning the transition from snow to rain will have occurred everywhere,” according to the winter storm watch.
That weather is significantly different than it was on the same day last year when we saw record warmth and rain.
On Dec. 8, 2016, the record high was 60 degrees and record rainfall topped two inches.
“And this year, well, considerably different,” the Weather Service tweeted.
On Wednesday, the skies were clear but cold. Very cold.
Forecasters said temperatures were about 10 degrees below normal.
With the wind chill factor, it was 19 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Bellingham was 12 degrees.
The region also broke the longest stretch on record overnight Tuesday by hitting sub-freezing temperatures, the first time to do so in 332 days.
