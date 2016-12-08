Wind, snow and cold aiming at Tacoma from all sides

The storm that’s headed to Puget Sound is currently bearing down on the Portland area and Washington coast.
Beaverton, Oregon, announced city closures, including City Hall, courts, the operations center and libraries, Oregonlive.com is reporting.
In Washington, Clark County is closing city offices at noon.
Snow is falling on and sticking to Highway 26 between Portland and Cannon Beach. The Portland area is reporting light flakes and windy conditions.
The National Weather Service in Portland took the unusual step of launching a weather balloon today.
We launched a rare weather balloon from our office a few minutes ago to get a better idea of the atmospheric conditions above the surface. pic.twitter.com/LlD3zJrbZw— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 8, 2016
The southwest Washington coast is reporting windy conditions. A gale warning has been posted for offshore waters. Westport could see winds in excess of 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
A winter storm warning has been posted for Pacific County and other Washington counties along the Columbia River. A Washington State Patrol trooper tweeted a photo at 11:30 a.m. showing a snow-covered state Route 14 at Maryhill.
The storm warning is also in effect for the Hood Canal where 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected Thursday night.
A winter weather advisory takes effect at 4 p.m. for the Puget Sound area, where 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected.
The snow is expected to hit the Tacoma area by 8 p.m. and turn to rain by daybreak, the National Weather Service said.
Tacoma Public Schools has canceled school and district athletics and activities for Thursday, including parent-teacher conferences and the school board meeting, as a safety precaution.
WEATHER ALERT. Beginning at 4:30 today, all school and district activities are cancelled. https://t.co/8zOVvR8a7x— Tacoma Schools (@tacomaschools) December 8, 2016
Clover Park School District has also canceled afternoon and evening activities, and there will be “no activity bus runs.”
The City of Tacoma has deployed 13 snowplows throughout the city in preparation for snow Thursday evening. City crews plow and de-ice streets beginning primarily with arterial streets. Crews do not plow and or de-ice residential streets, the city said in a statement Thursday.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
