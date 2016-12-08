Wintry weather arrives in South Sound

Wintry weather has closed a couple state highways in Pierce County on Thursday evening, even if the snowflakes are slower to arrive in low-lying locations.
South Meridian (state Route 161) closed near 352nd Street East and state Route 7 closed near 52nd Avenue East because drivers were having traction issues, Washington State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.
The Washington state Department of Transportation was sanding and grading the highways at those areas in an effort to improve traction.
“There’s wet snow and it’s starting to freeze,” Bartolac said about 6 p.m. “It’s making traction really rough.”
Meridian and SR 7 both opened back up about 6:40 p.m., WSDOT posted on Twitter, approximately an hour after both were closed.
A winter weather advisory took effect at 4 p.m. for the Puget Sound area, forecasting 1 to 3 inches of accumulating snow as a northward-traveling storm meets a mass of cold air coming from the northeast, according to the National Weather Service.
Up to a foot of snow may fall in the Cascades, the Weather Service stated.
The City of Tacoma deployed 13 snowplows throughout the city in preparation for snow Thursday evening. City crews plow and de-ice streets beginning primarily with arterial streets. Crews do not plow and or de-ice residential streets, the city said in a statement Thursday.
Pierce County road crews put de-icer on arterial streets earlier this week and plan to work throughout the night until conditions improve.
“These major roads are our priority during a snow and ice event, along with Pierce Transit and school bus snow routes,” Bruce Wagner, Pierce County Public Works road operations manager, said in a news release.
The storm warning is also in effect for the Hood Canal where 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected Thursday night.
Franklin Pierce School District will have a two-hour delay Friday morning.
Staff writer Craig Sailor contributed to this report.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
