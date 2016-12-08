Snow in South Sound creates a wintry wonderland

As the storm rolled in to Tacoma area Saturday afternoon, winds and rain started to pick up after 5 p.m. A tree fell onto a power line in Midland on 99th Street East between Golden Given Road and McKinley Avenue. No one was injured and no property was damaged.
Tacoma’s Public Works department is ready for the latest round of storms this weekend. Over the last two days, four city road crew employees shoveled sand into 1,000 bags to add to the city’s road supply cache.
City of Sumner employees chain-saw and clear part of a plum tree that collapsed onto this empty parked car on Sumner Avenue during the windstorm on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Steve Busby, who lives nearby, said the car belongs to his girlfriend Danielle. "At least she wasn't in the car and didn't get hurt or anything," he said.
As Western Washington is bracing for what it is called the most powerful storm in more than 50 years, Tacoma city workers are gearing up and preparing for the worst. Sand bags are piled up in a roadway at downtown Tacoma. Power crews are trimming overgrown trees to protect power lines from being knocked down during the storm.
Ron Flanagan came home Tuesday, June 14, 2016, to dark clouds over his house and what he thinks is a funnel cloud. Flanagan said he has seen a handful of these clouds in the 15 years he has lived in McKenna, Washington.