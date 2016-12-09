South Sound’s early white Christmas will soon become soggy Friday

Christmas lights were glowing under a cover of snow this morning around the South Sound.
But the early white Christmas was already giving way to rain as morning commuters started their day.
In Tacoma snow plows were still driving arterial streets at 5:30 a.m. Unplowed side streets had about an inch of snow on them.
Authorities urged drivers to use caution as roads may remain slick for some time with freezing rain possible.
A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 a.m.
Rain should be falling across the region by noon.
In the mountains traction tires are required for crossing Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90. Snow and ice are reported on the roadway with blowing snow and poor visibility.
Wet weather should continue through the weekend.
It’s going to get cold again next week with temperatures expected to fall in to the 20s through Wednesday night.
SCHOOL DELAYS AND OPENINGS FOR FRIDAY
Bethel School District: Two hours late. Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No preschool, ECEAP or Head Start. No late start, early release and Challenge programs. No transportation for Challenger High School. Morning classes at PCSC are canceled.
Carbonado School District: One hour late.
Clover Park School District: Closed.
Eatonville School District: Two hours late.
Fife School District: Two hours late. No AM preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
Franklin Pierce School District: Two hours late.
Orting School District: Closed.
Peninsula School District: Two hours late, no out-of-district transportation. Buses on snow routes.
Puyallup School District: Two hours late. No morning preschool.
Steilacoom School District: Two hours late, No AM preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
Sumner School District: All schools will operate on a two-hour late start schedule. No AM or PM Preschool, ECEAP or Recreation Department Before School Childcare. Full-day child care will start two hours later. No out-of-district transportation. Breakfast will be served. All before school activities, athletics and extra-curricular events are canceled.
University Place School District: Two hours late, no preschool, buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation, no activities.
Vashon Island School District: 2 1/2 hours late.
White River School District: Two hours late. No preschool. No out-of-district transportation.
Private and charter schools
Bellarmine Preparatory School: Two hours late.
Cascade Christian Schools: Two hours late; no morning preschool or half-day kindergarten.
Charles Wright Academy: Two hours late.
Green Dot Public Schools: Delayed start. Transportation and classes operating on Tuesday/Thursday schedule.
Life Christian Academy: Opening at 10 a.m. No AM preschool. No before school care; buses run late.
St. Charles Borromeo School: Two hours late. No morning pre-K or morning enrichment.
St. Patrick Catholic School: School closed, but faculty to report at 11:30 a.m. for professional development.
College and universities
Highline College: Two hours late. Classes resume at 10 a.m.
The Evergreen State College, Olympia campus: opening at 10 a.m.
Pacific Lutheran University: Opening at 9 a.m. Delayed start. Offices open at 9 a.m. Classes start at 9:15 a.m.
Pierce College: Opening at 10 a.m.
Tacoma Community College: Two-hour delay at Gig Harbor campus. Tacoma campus on regular schedule.
Clover Park Technical College: Opening at 9 a.m. Late start. All classes and activities, regularly scheduled to start before 9 a.m., will be delayed. Students, faculty and staff should not arrive at South Hill or Lakewood campuses until 9 a.m.
