Weather

Storm rolls through Tacoma with little incident

As the storm rolled in to Tacoma area Saturday afternoon, winds and rain started to pick up after 5 p.m. A tree fell onto a power line in Midland on 99th Street East between Golden Given Road and McKinley Avenue. No one was injured and no property was damaged.

Threat of historic storm spurs city preparation

As Western Washington is bracing for what it is called the most powerful storm in more than 50 years, Tacoma city workers are gearing up and preparing for the worst. Sand bags are piled up in a roadway at downtown Tacoma. Power crews are trimming overgrown trees to protect power lines from being knocked down during the storm.

