You may be heading east for your next tropical vacation

Eastern Washington just had its warmest November on record and it wasn’t alone.
The United States had its warmest autumn and its second warmest November on record, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said this week.
Almost the entire eastern half of Washington had record high temperatures, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.
NOAA divides the state into 10 climate regions. The average temperature for the region that incorporates the Tri-Cities was 45.6 — the warmest to date.
Three other regions in Eastern Washington had record highs. The rest of the state fell in to the “much above average” category.
Most of the entire country was “much above average,” too. The Eastern Seaboard was above average.
The average U.S. temperature in autumn was 57.6 degrees (4.1 degrees above average) and was the warmest on record.
While precipitation during fall was about average for the nation, the Northwest saw the wettest October on record. November was close to average for the region.
The month of November was the second warmest on record for the contiguous United States. The average temperature across the lower 48 states was 48 degrees, 6.3 degrees above average. Every state in the continental U.S., and Alaska, were warmer than average during November.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
