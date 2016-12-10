You’ll have to go high to see more snow this weekend

Friday’s snowstorm had melted to only memories by Saturday morning in the Puget Sound lowlands. The mountains, though, are still wearing a full coat of winter.
Here’s your weather round-up for Saturday morning.
PIERCE COUNTY FORECAST
Saturday: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning becoming more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40s. Expect wind up to 15 mph.
Sunday: Showers are likely. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s and it will be slightly windier than Saturday. Lows will be in the 30s.
SNOQUALMIE PASS
Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive in both directions on Interstate 90, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Compact snow and ice are on the roadway. Light snow was reported at 8:30 a.m. with the temperature at 20 degrees.
CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN
The ski resort reported 10 inches of new snow on Saturday morning with blue skies. “It doesn’t get any better,” the resort said in a tweet.
Another 10" of new snow and blue skies to start the day! It doesn't get any better. @CrystalMtPatrol #bluebird #powderday pic.twitter.com/X6daRia704— Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) December 10, 2016
THE COAST
Winds of 25 mph will be hitting the southern Washington coast today. Residents in the Willapa Bay and Long Beach areas can expect possible gusts up to 35 mph.
ALL GREEN FOR TRAFFIC
WSDOT was reporting no traffic slowdowns anywhere in the South Sound and Seattle area at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The state Route 520 floating bridge over Lake Washington is closed this weekend.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
