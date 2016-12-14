It doesn’t just feel freezing - it is

Baby, it’s cold outside.
And it’s going to get colder.
Forecasters say temperatures in the coming days could be the lowest some Western Washington areas have seen in three to five years.
Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, described it this way: “A hard freeze capable of damaging plants and freezing some exposed pipes.”
Lows are expected to dip into the low 20s in the Tacoma area. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 30s.
On Wednesday night, up to an inch of snow could fall.
“Areas from around Olympia north to Seattle should have just a chance of light snow flurries, with at most a dusting of snow,” according to the National Weather Service.
The Cascades could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow.
Extra cold weather will remain through Saturday, but the sun will still be shining.
By early Saturday, “the entire region is locked in the ice box, with very cold air pushing into CA and Nevada,” Mass wrote on his blog.
On the upside, we are starting to regain a few minutes of light in our day with the sun not setting until 4:30 p.m.
