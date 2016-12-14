It doesn’t just feel freezing - it is

0:40 Snow in South Sound creates a wintry wonderland Pause

0:20 First snow flurries of season

0:45 Foggy morning in Tacoma

0:25 Possibly wettest October ever playing out on Tacoma streets

1:17 Storm rolls through Tacoma with little incident

0:28 Howling wind delights storm lovers at Chambers Bay

1:01 Four city workers fill up 1,000 sandbags preparing for storms

0:49 Wind topples tree onto car in Sumner

0:28 Storm-driven wind and rain create treacherous conditions

0:29 Watch how wet, windy storm heading our way is developing