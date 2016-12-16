Pipe-splitting, bone-numbing cold coming to South Sound tonight

A cold wind was blowing across the University of Washington Tacoma Thursday morning. Its source was Kimberle Bode.
Bode is UW’s lead gardener. She was using a leaf blower to corral the last of autumn’s leaves.
Though Bode starts her shift at 4 a.m., she said she’s used to the cold weather, dresses appropriately for it and keeps moving to stay warm.
“I’m layered up really, really well,” she said.
She said she’d be doing the same thing on Friday when temperatures will plunge in to the 20s.
“As long as I keep moving, I’m good,” Bode said.
Friday’s forecast is cold and clear. It will be sunny with a high of 31. A north wind — this one not emanating from Bode’s leaf blower — will be blowing up to 13 mph.
Enjoy those 31 degrees. The overnight low going in to Saturday will be 20 degrees. Don’t be surprised to see snow. There’s a 20 percent to 30 percent of falling flakes.
It was so cold Thursday morning that an oak tree in Wright Park was wearing knitted hats and scarves.
The tree, across from MultiCare Health System, was sporting a variety of cold weather garments. It bore a sign that read, “If you are cold please take one! The Warming Tree.”
Down on Ruston Way, photography enthusiast Fergus Hyke of Tacoma was shooting pictures of snow — from a safe distance of 60 miles.
Hyke was on a pier next to the Silver Cloud Inn training his telephoto lenses on the snow-covered Olympic Mountains. The mountain range was in a combination of sun and shade, making for a dramatically lit landscape.
“That scene is perfect for panoramic shots,” Hyke said.
Hyke, dressed in a knitted cap and hoodie, had just dropped his son off at St. Patrick Catholic School when he noticed the stunning display.
“Sometimes the nastier the weather, the better the shot,” he said.
He brings two extra camera batteries for cold-day photo shoots.
On Ruston Way’s popular walking path a sweater-clad, shin-high dog was leading his owner, Rosa, on a brisk walk.
Rosa, who declined to give her last name, put her canine Wilson on pause for a moment.
“I have another dog,” she said before taking off a backpack. A dog smaller than Wilson hopped out.
Lilly, who barely reached ankle height, was also wearing a sweater. She prefers warmer weather, Rosa explained. Or a backpack.
Up on Pearl Street, no batteries were needed for the tanning beds at Seattle Sun Tan. Sales associate Bryah Irwin said she sees a morning rush on cold days.
“Mornings, definitely everyone wants to come and get warm,” Irwin said. “They’ll come in super-shivering.”
Tanners want a bed that’s already warmed up. The 22-minute tan is the most popular.
“You do 11, then you flip and do 11,” she said.
Irwin tans herself before each shift.
“To warm up, start my day, get my blood flowing, get my bronze on,” she said, sporting a decidedly summer glow.
South Sound residents might be able to get a late fall glow next week. Temperatures are expected to reach a balmy 50 on Tuesday.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
