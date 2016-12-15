Baby, it's cold outside. See how some Tacomans stay warm.

As the storm rolled in to Tacoma area Saturday afternoon, winds and rain started to pick up after 5 p.m. A tree fell onto a power line in Midland on 99th Street East between Golden Given Road and McKinley Avenue. No one was injured and no property was damaged.
City of Sumner employees chain-saw and clear part of a plum tree that collapsed onto this empty parked car on Sumner Avenue during the windstorm on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Steve Busby, who lives nearby, said the car belongs to his girlfriend Danielle. "At least she wasn't in the car and didn't get hurt or anything," he said.
As Western Washington is bracing for what it is called the most powerful storm in more than 50 years, Tacoma city workers are gearing up and preparing for the worst. Sand bags are piled up in a roadway at downtown Tacoma. Power crews are trimming overgrown trees to protect power lines from being knocked down during the storm.