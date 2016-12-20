High wind advisory issued for blustery Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of Tuesday as a low-pressure system approaches from the south.
The front is expected to arrive between 4 and 5 a.m., bringing with it 25 to 30 mph winds, with gusts near 50 mph, Weather Service meteorologist Danny Mercer said Monday night. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.
“It doesn’t look like a widespread damaging storm, but a few tree limbs may come down,” Mercer said.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout the lower elevations around Puget Sound on Tuesday, with between a quarter-inch and half-inch of rain.
“The bigger problem is, for people heading up to the passes, to be prepared for snow possibly mixed with freezing rain,” Mercer said. “Icy conditions are anticipated through much of Tuesday.”
Six to 12 inches of snow are expected at the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park, Mercer said, with more snow going north. Snow and freezing rain are expected to mix at Snoqualmie Pass.
A high-pressure ridge is coming late Tuesday, which should bring clear skies for much of Wednesday and temperatures in the mid-40s.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
