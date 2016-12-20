Blue skies should be shining on the area Wednesday

A building ridge of high pressure should lead to clear skies and warmer temperatures throughout the South Sound on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures should be about 44, with a low of 34, Weather Service meteorologist Danny Mercer said.
That weather should hold into Thursday, before light rain and mountain snow rolls in, transitioning into showers through Friday, he added.
Over the Christmas weekend, cooler air should keep the high temperatures in the high 30s with temperatures just below freezing during the morning hours.
But there’s not a high chance of precipitation Sunday, so ...
“It doesn’t look like anything is matching up to do snow in the lowlands, but we’ll keep our eye on it,” Mercer said of the Christmas Day forecast.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627
