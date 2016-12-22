Hope you enjoyed that one dry day

Here’s to hoping you enjoyed that one dry day, because here comes the rain again.
There is a small chance of morning rain in the South Sound on Thursday, followed by likely rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-40s, with lows Thursday night in the mid-30s, the Weather Service forecasts.
Rain is expected to persist through Friday night, possibly turning into snow flurries late Friday.
It still looks as if it will be dry on Christmas Day throughout the region, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
