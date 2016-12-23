Well, if you’ll take a White Christmas eve …

Rain showers will give way to light snow late Friday night in the South Sound, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures Friday are supposed to be around 40 with up to a quarter-inch of rainfall, with a low Friday night of about 31, cold enough for up to half an inch of snow overnight even at lower elevations.
The chance of snow continues into early Christmas Eve on Saturday before turning to showers and fizzling out. Temperatures are expected to top out at about 38 degrees.
By Christmas, however, sunny skies and temperatures in the high 30s are forecast.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
