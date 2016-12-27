Showers down below, but in Cascades heavy snow

Light rain showers and windy weather should persist for much of Tuesday in the South Sound as heavy snows accumulate in Western Washington’s mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Cloudy weather with southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 mph will exist early, bringing up to a quarter-inch of rain to the area during the day, and showers should persist into early Wednesday.
High temperatures are expected to be near 44 degrees, with a low of about 38.
In the Cascades, a winter storm warning has been issued through Wednesday morning, with between two and four feet of snow expected from Monday through Tuesday night. The Olympics are expected to receive between one and two feet of snow.
The Weather Service has advised drivers to go over mountain passes only in an emergency because of the dangerous conditions.
Light snow showers are currently forecast for New Year’s Day.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
