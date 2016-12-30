Dreaming of a white New Year’s Eve? You might be in luck

Puget Sound missed out on a white Christmas this year, but we might get a snowy New Year’s Eve as a consolation.
A special weather statement issue Thursday evening by the National Weather Service is calling for snow this weekend.
“There is a high likelihood that at least some of the western Washington interior will get accumulating snow sometime between late Saturday afternoon and New Years Day,” the NWS said.
Blame Canada. Cold air from our neighbors to the north will mix with lingering precipitation, and that means snow.
The NWS predicts anywhere from a trace to 3 inches. Timing is elusive, but expect to see some flakes if you stay out too late on New Year’s Eve.
Snow accumulations will be greater in Seattle than in Tacoma.
After the weekend, temperatures begin to fall dramatically. Afternoon highs are not expected to go much above freezing. Lows could dip to 20 on Tuesday.
