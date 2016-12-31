Weather

December 31, 2016 1:00 PM

2017 will arrive in Tacoma previously frozen

By Craig Sailor

Snow is sending 2016 on its way on New Year’s Eve.

Flakes were falling in Tacoma as early as 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service is calling for light amounts of snow across much of Western Washington late Saturday night and into New Year’s Day.

Starting Sunday night temperatures will begin a plummet resulting in hard freezes.

Lows are expected in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper-20s to mid-30s.

“This pattern may continue through the end of next week,” the NWS said on Saturday.

