Snow won’t stick around, but chilly weather will

Some parts of the South Sound started 2017 with anywhere from a dusting to 6 inches of snow in spots Sunday morning.
There’s no more snow in the forecast for the week, but cold temperatures are expected to linger all week, according to the National Weather Service, and 20-plus-mph winds are expected Monday.
Through Thursday, Tacoma is expected to not top 33 degrees, with low temperatures in the mid-teens or low 20s, with mostly clear skies.
By Friday, high temperatures will return to the mid- to high 30s, and a chance of rain will crop up Friday night.
But back to that snow for a second.
The 3 inches received at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport canceled or postponed dozens of flights, including 36 from Alaska Airlines, the carrier said in a release Sunday morning.
In Pierce County, weather watchers near Gig Harbor and in Carbonado told the Weather Service they received more than an inch of snow. Even Steilacoom, elevation 75 feet, saw a quarter-inch.
In the Cascades, Longmire at Mount Rainier saw 11 inches, Snoqualmie Pass saw 9 inches and Crystal Mountain saw more than 4 inches, the Weather Service reported.
