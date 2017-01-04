Cold, windy weather may hit mid-teens Wednesday night

Those of you who prefer 45 degree rainy days to desperately cold weather, you’re still going to have to wait for a while.
High temperatures of about 35 degrees Wednesday will feel even chillier in the South Sound as winds gust to about 30 mph, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
And by the time Wednesday night rolls around, low temperatures are expected to drop to about 16 degrees.
There’s no clouds to speak of, however. Those aren’t expected to come through until Friday.
It’s not expected to be above freezing until Friday afternoon, with a forecast high of 38.
Rain and light snow will return starting Saturday. Temperatures will return to normal starting Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s with rain likely through Monday night.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
