One last cold night before normalcy

One more cold night.
That’s all you’ll have left from a cold snap that sent temperatures in Tacoma to as low as 12 degrees at one point Wednesday.
High temperatures are expected to be about 40 degrees in Tacoma on Friday under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service, with lows around 25 degrees.
After that, the moisture arrives.
Snow and rain should arrive late Saturday to the South Sound, turning entirely to rain about midnight.
Then rain, highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s should dominate into late next week, the Weather Service forecasts.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
