Chance of snow looms as week starts with rain

Rainy weather is expected to reign supreme in the South Sound early this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs will be in the low 40s Monday and Tuesday with chances for a quarter-inch of rain each day, with lows above freezing (at least in the low-lying parts of Pierce County).
Come Wednesday and Thursday, however, some of that precipitation is expected to transition into snow — even though the high-30s high temperatures may not be low enough for it to stick around long.
In higher elevations, this could prove more troublesome; for instance, ice closed Northwest Trek Wildlife Park near Eatonville on Sunday, even as rain fell throughout much of the region.
Friday is expected to be clear before the rain begins anew on Saturday, the Weather Service forecast.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
