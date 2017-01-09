Inches of snow expected Tuesday, Weather Service issues advisory

Up to two inches of snow are expected in Tacoma on Tuesday morning, according to a winter weather advisory issued Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service.
The winter weather advisory, issued by the Weather Service’s Seattle office, is in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, though the snow is expected to fall between 4 and 10 a.m.
Three inches is forecast for Eatonville and Enumclaw in the Cascade foothills. In the Cascades proper, between five and 11 inches of snow are forecast as the storm travels through, the advisory states.
The storm will bring snowfall from Grays Harbor County to the Cascades, and north to the Kitsap Peninsula..
Because of the weather, Bethel School District will start two hours late.
Winter weather advisories for snow are issued when the snow will primarily cause only travel difficulties. The advisory warns of snow-covered roads and limited visibility for drivers Tuesday.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments