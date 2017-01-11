It’s going to be a chilly one Wednesday

Frigid Canadian air is chilling the South Sound enough that an icy commute could be possible Wednesday.
Partly sunny skies will only warm Tacoma to 34 degrees Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, and temperatures are expected to drop to about 20 degrees Wednesday night. The winds that arrived Tuesday evening are expected to dissipate by the morning, however.
Pierce County crews were putting de-icer on roads Tuesday night in anticipation of the cold weather.
There’s a slight chance for snow in Pierce County, according to the Weather Service, but accumulations would be modest at best.
Warmer weather is expected to return Thursday, with sunny days and low-40s high temperatures lasting into Saturday, but with lows dropping back below freezing each night.
Rain returns to the forecast Sunday and Monday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
