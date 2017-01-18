Flood watch issued as rain continues to fall

Not to be cold or anything, but it could always be worse.
With freezing rain Tuesday night closing Snoqualmie Pass, icing over Spokane and parts of the Portland metro area, the South Sound instead was beset with rain.
The rain in the region is expected to persist through Wednesday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flood watches and advisories in Western Washington.
The White River, which forms part of the border between Pierce and King counties, is among the rivers mentioned that is forecast to reach minor flood stage.
The Weather Service expected between two and three more inches of rain to fall in the South Sound as of the 4 p.m. Tuesday flood advisory.
“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots,” meteorologist Jay Albrecht wrote in the advisory.
On Wednesday, the high temperature is expected to be about 50 degrees, with south winds of about 15 mph, with rain lasting through 11 p.m. before turning into showers. The low is expected to be about 41.
The showers are expected to persist through the weekend, with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s, and winds are expected to calm after Thursday.
From 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw more rain (1.02 inches) than it had through the first 16 days of the month, the Weather Service posted on Twitter late Tuesday.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
