Dry, cloudy weather ahead

The only thing that should reign in the South Sound this week is dry weather, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
High temperatures are supposed to hover in the mid-40s through Friday with cloudy weather, with lows around freezing each night.
The warmer high temperatures should help with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s far-below-normal temperatures this month. Through last Thursday, the airport was at 6.5 degrees below normal, something that’s only happened in a full month only five times since the end of World War II.
For the year to date, 4.13 inches of rain has fallen at Sea-Tac Airport.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments