Puget Sound under highest pressure in years – that’s a good thing

Atmospheric pressure reached a two-year high at Sea-Tac Airport Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The pressure, expressed by millibars, reached 1038 at 4 a.m. Friday. The standard pressure at sea level is 1013 millibars.
The NWS said it’s the highest recorded since Dec. 30, 2014.
It’s part of a weeklong rise of the barometer. Pressure has risen 52 millibars in the past week.
“An unusually large swing for us,” the NWS said.
Atmospheric pressure refers to the weight of the atmosphere above us. When it changes, especially rapidly, it usually signals a change in weather.
When pressure drops it can mean stormy weather is on its way. When it goes up, break out the sunscreen.
And that’s exactly the forecast for western Washington Friday and Saturday.
The NWS is calling for sun Friday after patchy fog burns off. The high in Tacoma will be 49 degrees and the low 34.
Saturday’s sunny high will be 49 degrees and a low of 34.
On Sunday, a slight chance of rain returns, but the high will remain at 49.
Monday will be partly sunny.
