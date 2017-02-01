Snow forecast for Friday morning

Snow is likely early Friday morning in the South Sound, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
Lingering low night temperatures will interact with an oncoming weather front to bring snow down to the low-lying areas of the region from about 4-10 a.m., but less than an inch of accumulation is possible.
After the snow is gone, a return to rain is in order, with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s through Tuesday. Each day until then is expected to at least see showers.
As for Thursday, high temperatures are only expected to reach 41 degrees in Tacoma, with the low around 26. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day.
