Forecast calls for rain-snow double feature in South Sound

Brace yourself for a week of non-stop wet, some liquid and some frozen.
Rain will fall in the South Sound Saturday and Sunday.
On Monday snow figures into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility of snow remains into Wednesday although little or no accumulation is expected.
Saturday’s high of 48 in Tacoma is as good as it gets this week. Highs will settle in at around 40 by Monday and lows will be at 32.
It’s going to be breezy as well, the Weather Service forecasts, with winds up to 14 mph Saturday through Monday.
An all-rain forecast returns Wednesday night and continues through Friday.
